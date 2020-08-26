RKL Wealth Management LLC Has $11.82 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

RKL Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,284 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 10 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.0% of RKL Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Spence Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 262.5% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,450.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,259.98.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,346.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,656.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.66, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3,130.85 and its 200 day moving average is $2,476.90. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,380.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total value of $307,618,888.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,944,270,003.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $4,369,386.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,370,690.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,065 shares of company stock valued at $321,616,793. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

