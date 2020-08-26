Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Lowered by Apriem Advisors

Apriem Advisors decreased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,490 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 3.1% of Apriem Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Apriem Advisors’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $15,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 120.0% in the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $37,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 262.5% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total value of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,583,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,944,270,003.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,065 shares of company stock worth $321,616,793 over the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,346.49 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,380.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1,656.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3,130.85 and a 200 day moving average of $2,476.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,450.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wedbush increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. China International Capital boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $1,850.00 to $2,162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,259.98.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

