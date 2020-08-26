Andesa Financial Management Inc. Acquires 50 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 15.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 376 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Spence Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the second quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 262.5% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $4,369,386.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,638 shares in the company, valued at $8,370,690.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 27 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,065 shares of company stock valued at $321,616,793 in the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $4,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3,700.00 price objective (up previously from $3,200.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,259.98.

AMZN opened at $3,346.49 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,380.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,656.67 billion, a PE ratio of 128.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3,130.85 and its 200 day moving average is $2,476.90.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

