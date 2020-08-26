Wsfs Capital Management LLC Buys 65 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Wsfs Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 698 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 1.2% of Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 4.2% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 248 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 8.3% during the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,321 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,425,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $368,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,997 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,894,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,450.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Rowe upped their price target on Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,650.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,259.98.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,346.49 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,380.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3,130.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,476.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $1,656.67 billion, a PE ratio of 128.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total transaction of $307,618,888.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,583,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,944,270,003.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $4,369,386.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,370,690.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,065 shares of company stock valued at $321,616,793 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

