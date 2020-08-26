Synovus Financial Corp Sells 17,171 Shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its position in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,370 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 17,171 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Twitter were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Twitter by 4.3% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 193,344 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,753,000 after acquiring an additional 7,950 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Twitter in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $315,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,014,826 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $30,232,000 after purchasing an additional 8,008 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twitter in the second quarter worth approximately $6,761,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Twitter during the second quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TWTR. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Twitter to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Twitter from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Twitter in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Twitter from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Twitter from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.95.

NYSE:TWTR opened at $40.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 10.10 and a quick ratio of 10.10. Twitter Inc has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $45.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.37. The company has a market cap of $32.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.60 and a beta of 0.88.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The social networking company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.24). Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.17% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. The firm had revenue of $683.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Twitter Inc will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Matthew Derella sold 1,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.56, for a total transaction of $31,688.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total value of $67,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,385 shares of company stock worth $1,684,483. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

