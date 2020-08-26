Synovus Financial Corp Sells 178 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Synovus Financial Corp reduced its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in IDEX were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in IDEX by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,949,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $959,822,000 after buying an additional 271,940 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in IDEX by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,788,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $385,117,000 after acquiring an additional 261,557 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,971,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $272,300,000 after acquiring an additional 155,117 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in IDEX by 24.5% in the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,896,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $261,944,000 after purchasing an additional 372,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in IDEX by 17.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,437,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $198,545,000 after purchasing an additional 212,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEX alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus started coverage on IDEX in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of IDEX from $172.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of IDEX from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Boenning Scattergood raised IDEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on IDEX in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.83.

IDEX stock opened at $179.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $168.48 and a 200-day moving average of $155.83. The firm has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.06. IDEX Co. has a 1-year low of $104.56 and a 1-year high of $181.13.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $561.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.69 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 15.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. Research analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 16th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

In related news, CEO Andrew K. Silvernail sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.38, for a total transaction of $5,737,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 240,166 shares in the company, valued at $38,277,657.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey D. Bucklew sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.50, for a total transaction of $892,500.00. Insiders sold 150,400 shares of company stock valued at $25,078,950 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IDEX Profile

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.