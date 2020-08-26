Synovus Financial Corp Has $320,000 Stock Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Synovus Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,054 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,075 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Square were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Square by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 128,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,423,000 after buying an additional 23,770 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC raised its holdings in Square by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 19,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after buying an additional 5,559 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Square during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $810,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Square during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $473,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Square by 223.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 18,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after buying an additional 13,061 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Square alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on SQ. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Square from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Square in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Cowen downgraded shares of Square from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $119.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Square from $136.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.35.

In related news, Director Paul Deighton sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.60, for a total value of $2,832,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,416,745.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 3,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total value of $325,172.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,371,154.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 238,130 shares of company stock valued at $34,624,779. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SQ stock opened at $155.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $134.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.61. The stock has a market cap of $68.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 250.00 and a beta of 2.72. Square, Inc. has a one year low of $32.33 and a one year high of $159.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Square had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 1.20%. Square’s quarterly revenue was up 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

See Also: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.