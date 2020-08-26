Synovus Financial Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR)

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 840 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 5,482.4% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 5,921 shares during the period.

Get iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of MEAR opened at $50.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.02. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.62 and a twelve month high of $50.17.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.