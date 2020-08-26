McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Position Lessened by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 29.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 857 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in McKesson were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,410,000 after buying an additional 5,281 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 254.2% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 9,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 18,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 66,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,025,000 after purchasing an additional 36,325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

MCK opened at $152.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $152.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $112.60 and a 12-month high of $172.18.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.42. McKesson had a return on equity of 42.33% and a net margin of 0.40%. The firm had revenue of $55.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.97%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MCK. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Cfra cut their price target on shares of McKesson from $179.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.79.

In other news, Director Marie L/Ca Knowles sold 1,157 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total transaction of $174,510.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 5,488 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $878,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

