PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Receives $92.79 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $92.79.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on PerkinElmer from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on PerkinElmer in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on PerkinElmer from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PerkinElmer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th.

Shares of PKI opened at $116.22 on Friday. PerkinElmer has a twelve month low of $62.91 and a twelve month high of $123.21. The company has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.34 and a 200 day moving average of $94.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $811.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.32 million. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 9.87%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PerkinElmer will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

In other news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 5,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total value of $519,139.44. Also, Director Peter Barrett sold 7,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total value of $756,030.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,958,450.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,090 shares of company stock valued at $4,834,974. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the second quarter worth $64,200,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PerkinElmer by 160,462.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 642,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,998,000 after purchasing an additional 641,850 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in PerkinElmer by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,076,099 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $105,554,000 after purchasing an additional 300,873 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 998,509 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $75,168,000 after purchasing an additional 277,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tesco Pension Investment Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the second quarter valued at about $27,053,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

