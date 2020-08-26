Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) Shares Purchased by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,241 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 31.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 8,253 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 4,033 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,031,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 35,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 8,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 37,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 13,162 shares in the last quarter. 53.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,782 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total value of $67,769.52. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 72,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,767,512.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,191 shares of company stock worth $131,039. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BXMT opened at $23.78 on Wednesday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc has a 1 year low of $12.67 and a 1 year high of $40.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.23.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $107.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.95 million. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 8.36%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BXMT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $13.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Bank of America upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine cut Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $40.50 to $25.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.36.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

