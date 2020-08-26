Synovus Financial Corp Sells 5,701 Shares of Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT)

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,701 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Hilton Hotels were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Hilton Hotels by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Hilton Hotels by 3.5% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 31,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of Hilton Hotels in the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,258,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,892,000 after purchasing an additional 186,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Hilton Hotels by 2.7% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 51,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,498,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HLT opened at $88.44 on Wednesday. Hilton Hotels Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.30 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.21 and a 200-day moving average of $80.50. The stock has a market cap of $24.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 54.51 and a beta of 1.27.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $564.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $854.11 million. Hilton Hotels had a net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 86.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HLT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Hotels from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura Instinet boosted their price objective on Hilton Hotels from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Barclays upgraded Hilton Hotels from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Hilton Hotels from $103.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Hilton Hotels from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.58.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

