Synovus Financial Corp Sells 2,887 Shares of Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL)

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its stake in Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) by 11.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,887 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Mylan were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MYL. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in Mylan in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Mylan in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Mylan by 766.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Mylan by 85.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Mylan by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MYL stock opened at $16.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Mylan NV has a 12-month low of $12.75 and a 12-month high of $23.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.32 and a 200-day moving average of $16.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.53.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. Mylan had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Mylan NV will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MYL shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Mylan from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Mylan from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Mylan from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub cut Mylan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Mylan in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

