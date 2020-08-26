Synovus Financial Corp Sells 22,348 Shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL)

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its holdings in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 22,348 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in PPL were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PPL in the first quarter worth $25,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its holdings in PPL by 93.9% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPL during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PPL. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PPL from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PPL from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered PPL from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Mizuho downgraded PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.50 to $29.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Cfra lowered their price objective on PPL from $55.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.69.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $27.92 on Wednesday. PPL Corp has a 1 year low of $18.12 and a 1 year high of $36.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.73 and its 200 day moving average is $27.35. The stock has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. PPL had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PPL Corp will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

