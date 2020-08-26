Synovus Financial Corp Sells 651 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,805 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 651 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 423.1% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 204 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 248.4% during the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 324 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 36.3% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 398 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 70.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

TROW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $147.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.17.

Shares of TROW stock opened at $135.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $134.39 and a 200-day moving average of $120.44. The stock has a market cap of $30.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.18. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 52-week low of $82.51 and a 52-week high of $142.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.05% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.61%.

In other news, VP David Oestreicher sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.85, for a total value of $422,975.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 97,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,803,782.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $1,432,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,954,961.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 122,500 shares of company stock valued at $16,471,375. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.