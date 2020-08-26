Arizona State Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 25.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth about $79,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth about $85,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the second quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 981 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total transaction of $35,512.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,122 shares in the company, valued at $2,429,816.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman John L. Ocampo sold 3,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $94,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,709 shares of company stock worth $868,151 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MTSI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine cut MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.22.

Shares of MTSI opened at $37.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.96 and a beta of 2.45. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $15.03 and a 12 month high of $44.69.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $137.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.19 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and lightwave spectrum products in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems for approximately 60 product lines.

