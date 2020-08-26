Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) by 6,627.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,798,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,771,275 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $20,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Alcoa by 81.3% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 286,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after buying an additional 128,257 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of Alcoa by 1,879.1% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 220,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 209,785 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Alcoa by 1,029.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the second quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Alcoa by 15.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,464,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,024,000 after purchasing an additional 197,124 shares in the last quarter.

AA opened at $15.05 on Wednesday. Alcoa Corp has a fifty-two week low of $5.16 and a fifty-two week high of $23.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.44 and a 200 day moving average of $10.82.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.36. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 6.72% and a negative return on equity of 3.16%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Alcoa’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Alcoa Corp will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

AA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alcoa presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum segments. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

