Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 188,587 Shares of Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,230,385 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 188,587 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Knowles were worth $18,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Knowles during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Knowles by 670.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,051 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Knowles by 38.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,972 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Knowles by 18.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,481 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Knowles during the second quarter valued at approximately $155,000. 97.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KN has been the topic of several research reports. Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Knowles from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.13.

In other Knowles news, Director Donald Macleod purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.09 per share, for a total transaction of $150,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,284.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KN stock opened at $15.36 on Wednesday. Knowles Corp has a 12-month low of $11.10 and a 12-month high of $22.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.21 and its 200 day moving average is $15.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.32.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $152.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.41 million. Knowles had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 4.46%. The company’s revenue was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Knowles Corp will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Knowles Profile

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, defense, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

