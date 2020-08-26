Trexquant Investment LP Buys New Shares in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Belden in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Belden in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Belden by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Belden in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in Belden by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 4,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter.

BDC has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Belden from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Belden from $52.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Belden from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.28.

BDC stock opened at $35.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.72. Belden Inc. has a one year low of $25.54 and a one year high of $56.94.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $424.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.19 million. Belden had a negative net margin of 25.43% and a positive return on equity of 16.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Belden Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. Belden’s payout ratio is presently 4.42%.

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

