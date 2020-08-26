HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 6,093 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,146 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,093 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $2,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNA. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 6,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 228,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,912,000 after purchasing an additional 11,093 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 9,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNA stock opened at $147.83 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.29. The stock has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.36. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $90.72 and a 1 year high of $172.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $724.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.97 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 16.71%. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.24%.

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 27,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.25, for a total value of $4,141,791.50. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 28,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.05, for a total transaction of $3,866,211.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

SNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Snap-on from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.33.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

