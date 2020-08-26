Analysts Set ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) PT at $274.15

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $274.15.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ANSS shares. Wedbush raised their target price on ANSYS from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub raised ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Cfra raised ANSYS to a “buy” rating and set a $344.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on ANSYS from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th.

In related news, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.87, for a total value of $147,777.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.27, for a total transaction of $716,107.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,780 shares of company stock valued at $1,161,550 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in ANSYS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ANSYS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in ANSYS by 1,095.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,243 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in ANSYS by 161.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in ANSYS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $326.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $307.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.10. ANSYS has a 12-month low of $200.07 and a 12-month high of $330.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.13 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $389.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.63 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 26.17%. As a group, research analysts predict that ANSYS will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

