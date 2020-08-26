A10 Networks Inc (NYSE:ATEN) VP Gunter Reiss Sells 3,000 Shares

A10 Networks Inc (NYSE:ATEN) VP Gunter Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.27, for a total transaction of $24,810.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 150,158 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,806.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Gunter Reiss also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 24th, Gunter Reiss sold 3,000 shares of A10 Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $21,900.00.

On Wednesday, June 24th, Gunter Reiss sold 3,000 shares of A10 Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total transaction of $20,820.00.

Shares of NYSE:ATEN opened at $8.91 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.83. The firm has a market cap of $691.23 million, a PE ratio of 110.88 and a beta of 0.86. A10 Networks Inc has a 12-month low of $3.43 and a 12-month high of $9.21.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. A10 Networks had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The firm had revenue of $52.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.19 million. As a group, analysts forecast that A10 Networks Inc will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ATEN. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of A10 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. BWS Financial lifted their price target on shares of A10 Networks from $9.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. A10 Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATEN. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in A10 Networks during the first quarter valued at $1,741,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of A10 Networks by 14.7% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 150,980 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 19,368 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of A10 Networks during the first quarter worth about $121,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of A10 Networks during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of A10 Networks by 3.8% during the first quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 49,328 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc provides software and hardware solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific and EMEA countries, and internationally. The company offers Thunder application delivery controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder carrier grade network address translation product, which offers network address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

