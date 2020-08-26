Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) Shares Purchased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 265,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,672 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $9,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter worth $25,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 46.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 55.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 104.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the second quarter worth $119,000. 86.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GLPI opened at $36.85 on Wednesday. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc has a 12 month low of $12.78 and a 12 month high of $49.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 4.81 and a quick ratio of 4.81. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.62.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.28). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $261.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.53 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.51%. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 69.77%.

GLPI has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $32.41 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.40.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

