Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,945 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $8,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 296.3% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. 82.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RS stock opened at $104.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co has a fifty-two week low of $70.57 and a fifty-two week high of $122.17.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 4.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is currently 24.18%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.20.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

