State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $8.35 Million Stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,301 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.11% of AmeriCold Realty Trust worth $8,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 381.3% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 342.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 297.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AmeriCold Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.71.

NYSE:COLD opened at $38.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.45 and its 200-day moving average is $35.00. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $23.30 and a 52-week high of $41.29.

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.17). AmeriCold Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $482.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that AmeriCold Realty Trust will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

In other AmeriCold Realty Trust news, insider David Keith Stuver sold 10,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $401,671.88. Also, EVP Robert Scott Chambers sold 9,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total transaction of $373,721.60. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

