Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) Director Robert Andrew Douglas Buys 615 Shares

Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) Director Robert Andrew Douglas purchased 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.88 per share, with a total value of $33,136.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,005 shares in the company, valued at $108,029.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Robert Andrew Douglas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 22nd, Robert Andrew Douglas bought 690 shares of Globus Medical stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.75 per share, with a total value of $32,947.50.

GMED opened at $54.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.46 and its 200-day moving average is $48.51. Globus Medical Inc has a 52-week low of $33.41 and a 52-week high of $60.15.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical device company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $148.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.77 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 9.58%. As a group, analysts forecast that Globus Medical Inc will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

GMED has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Northland Securities raised shares of Globus Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.07.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the second quarter worth $33,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 67.9% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 747 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the second quarter worth $52,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the second quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the second quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

