Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) Director Robert Andrew Douglas Buys 615 Shares

Posted by on Aug 26th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) Director Robert Andrew Douglas purchased 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.88 per share, with a total value of $33,136.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,005 shares in the company, valued at $108,029.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Robert Andrew Douglas also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, July 22nd, Robert Andrew Douglas bought 690 shares of Globus Medical stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.75 per share, with a total value of $32,947.50.

GMED opened at $54.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.46 and its 200-day moving average is $48.51. Globus Medical Inc has a 52-week low of $33.41 and a 52-week high of $60.15.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical device company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $148.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.77 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 9.58%. As a group, analysts forecast that Globus Medical Inc will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

GMED has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Northland Securities raised shares of Globus Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.07.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the second quarter worth $33,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 67.9% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 747 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the second quarter worth $52,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the second quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the second quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc Shares Purchased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System
Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc Shares Purchased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System
Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System
Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System
American Homes 4 Rent Shares Purchased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System
American Homes 4 Rent Shares Purchased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System
State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $8.35 Million Stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust
State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $8.35 Million Stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust
Quanta Services Inc Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System
Quanta Services Inc Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System
Globus Medical Inc Director Robert Andrew Douglas Buys 615 Shares
Globus Medical Inc Director Robert Andrew Douglas Buys 615 Shares


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report