Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SWAV) CFO Dan Puckett Sells 527 Shares

Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SWAV) CFO Dan Puckett sold 527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $31,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Dan Puckett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 21st, Dan Puckett sold 3,866 shares of Shockwave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $232,037.32.

On Tuesday, August 4th, Dan Puckett sold 1,430 shares of Shockwave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $71,514.30.

SWAV opened at $59.98 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 13.58 and a current ratio of 14.90. Shockwave Medical Inc has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $60.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -28.56 and a beta of 0.79.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 million. Shockwave Medical had a negative net margin of 126.34% and a negative return on equity of 35.68%. Shockwave Medical’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shockwave Medical Inc will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Shockwave Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Shockwave Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Shockwave Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Shockwave Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Shockwave Medical by 128.6% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SWAV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shockwave Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Shockwave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.75.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

