Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) Director Elizabeth G. O’farrell Acquires 17,441 Shares of Stock

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) Director Elizabeth G. O’farrell bought 17,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.73 per share, with a total value of $30,172.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:GERN opened at $1.76 on Wednesday. Geron Co. has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 11.53 and a current ratio of 11.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.50.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). Geron had a negative return on equity of 46.39% and a negative net margin of 19,251.64%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.09 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Geron Co. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GERN. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Geron in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Geron by 1,483.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 14,832 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Geron in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Geron by 281.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 19,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Geron by 405.6% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 143,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 115,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Geron in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Geron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Geron in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Geron from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Geron from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.25.

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. It holds rights to imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor in Phase 2/3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies to reduce dysfunctional blood cell production and enable recovery of normal blood cell production.

