Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Insider Kathleen B. Fish Sells 15,887 Shares of Stock

Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) insider Kathleen B. Fish sold 15,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.49, for a total value of $2,184,303.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,906,263.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $139.06 on Wednesday. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12-month low of $94.34 and a 12-month high of $139.15. The company has a market cap of $345.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.46 and a 200 day moving average of $120.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.97 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th were issued a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PG. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PG. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. FAI Wealth Management boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 203.0% in the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

