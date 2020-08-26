TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) CEO Richard P. Smith Sells 10,000 Shares

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) CEO Richard P. Smith sold 10,000 shares of TriCo Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $286,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,477,994.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

TriCo Bancshares stock opened at $28.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. TriCo Bancshares has a 52 week low of $23.05 and a 52 week high of $41.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $834.15 million, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.92 and a 200-day moving average of $29.85.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.22). TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 21.67%. The firm had revenue of $76.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.50 million. On average, research analysts forecast that TriCo Bancshares will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,164,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,553,000 after purchasing an additional 161,894 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,492,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,442,000 after purchasing an additional 127,269 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 521,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 410,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,251,000 after purchasing an additional 32,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 213,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,495,000 after purchasing an additional 28,432 shares in the last quarter. 64.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TCBK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on TriCo Bancshares from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub cut TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine cut TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on TriCo Bancshares from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.67.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

