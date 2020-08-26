Aurcrest Gold (CVE:AGO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.06

Aurcrest Gold Inc (CVE:AGO) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 57035 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.00.

About Aurcrest Gold (CVE:AGO)

AurCrest Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Ontario, Canada. It explores for gold and base metal deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the Richardson Lake and Western Fold properties located in Northwestern Ontario's Red Lake Gold Camp.

