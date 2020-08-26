Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Stock Holdings Lowered by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 8.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 398,106 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 35,003 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $8,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Franklin Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $354,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 414.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 55,958 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 45,076 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 132.2% during the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 18,215 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 10,371 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 1.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,441,734 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $30,233,000 after buying an additional 23,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 9.0% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,516,675 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $31,805,000 after buying an additional 124,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on BEN. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Friday, July 17th. Cfra cut their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $22.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.18.

Shares of NYSE:BEN opened at $21.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.91 and a 1 year high of $30.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.26.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.15. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 14th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

In other news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $40,011.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,217.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

