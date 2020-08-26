Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Stock Holdings Lowered by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

Posted by on Aug 26th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 8.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 398,106 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 35,003 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $8,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Franklin Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $354,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 414.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 55,958 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 45,076 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 132.2% during the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 18,215 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 10,371 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 1.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,441,734 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $30,233,000 after buying an additional 23,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 9.0% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,516,675 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $31,805,000 after buying an additional 124,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on BEN. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Friday, July 17th. Cfra cut their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $22.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.18.

Shares of NYSE:BEN opened at $21.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.91 and a 1 year high of $30.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.26.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.15. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 14th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

In other news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $40,011.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,217.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN)

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Procter & Gamble Co Insider Kathleen B. Fish Sells 15,887 Shares of Stock
Procter & Gamble Co Insider Kathleen B. Fish Sells 15,887 Shares of Stock
TriCo Bancshares CEO Richard P. Smith Sells 10,000 Shares
TriCo Bancshares CEO Richard P. Smith Sells 10,000 Shares
Aurcrest Gold Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.06
Aurcrest Gold Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.06
Franklin Resources, Inc. Stock Holdings Lowered by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System
Franklin Resources, Inc. Stock Holdings Lowered by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System
State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Invests $8.08 Million in Fastly Inc
State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Invests $8.08 Million in Fastly Inc
Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co Stock Holdings Lowered by HighTower Advisors LLC
Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co Stock Holdings Lowered by HighTower Advisors LLC


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report