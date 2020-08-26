State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Invests $8.08 Million in Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY)

Posted by on Aug 26th, 2020

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 94,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,083,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of Fastly at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Knuff & Co LLC increased its stake in Fastly by 17.6% in the second quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fastly by 108.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Fastly during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,484,000. Rathbone Brothers plc grew its stake in shares of Fastly by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 14,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Fastly by 676.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. 36.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $422,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Adriel G. Lares sold 8,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total value of $660,968.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,711,098.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 964,570 shares of company stock worth $76,422,510. Insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

FSLY stock opened at $90.38 on Wednesday. Fastly Inc has a twelve month low of $10.63 and a twelve month high of $117.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.98 and a 200-day moving average of $46.11.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $74.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.65 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fastly Inc will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum lowered Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. FBN Securities began coverage on shares of Fastly in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. BofA Securities cut shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.33.

