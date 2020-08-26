Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) Stock Holdings Lowered by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 346,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165,260 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $3,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 37,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1,326.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,569 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 193.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 6,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Nomura lowered shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.94.

Shares of GT opened at $9.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.51 and a 200-day moving average of $8.51. Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co has a one year low of $4.09 and a one year high of $17.20.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.11) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 12.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co will post -2.4 EPS for the current year.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

