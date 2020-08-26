HighTower Advisors LLC Has $3.03 Million Stock Position in AES Corp (NYSE:AES)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 209,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 44,792 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $3,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in AES by 168.8% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in AES during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 74.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AES in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AES by 333.0% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263 shares during the period. 92.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.22 per share, for a total transaction of $6,110,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AES opened at $17.89 on Wednesday. AES Corp has a 1 year low of $8.11 and a 1 year high of $21.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.86.

AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. AES had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AES Corp will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1433 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. AES’s payout ratio is presently 41.91%.

AES has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AES from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. TheStreet cut AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on AES from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on AES in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.63.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

