HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $2,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Hershey by 31.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hershey by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,923,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 16,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

NYSE HSY opened at $148.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.20. Hershey Co has a 12 month low of $109.88 and a 12 month high of $162.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $141.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.18. Hershey had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 70.65%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hershey Co will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.804 per share. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.71%.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 294 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.98, for a total transaction of $37,920.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,059,810.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on HSY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Hershey from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Hershey from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Hershey from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Hershey from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hershey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.50.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Further Reading: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.