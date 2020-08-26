Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 23.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,477 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $2,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 35.2% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,197,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,146 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 81.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,853,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,891,000 after acquiring an additional 834,383 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 21,449.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 796,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,899,000 after acquiring an additional 792,566 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter valued at about $25,170,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 330.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 643,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,800,000 after acquiring an additional 493,731 shares during the period.

In other news, VP Scott Osborne sold 4,219 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.70, for a total transaction of $433,291.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,798 shares in the company, valued at $184,654.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OLLI. ValuEngine downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $107.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $54.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $109.20 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc has a one year low of $28.83 and a one year high of $110.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 52.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.34.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $349.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.90 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

