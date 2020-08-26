HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,043 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 8,863 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $2,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 316.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 208 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in Laboratory Corp. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total value of $139,807.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $788,021.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $73,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,044 shares in the company, valued at $687,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,607 shares of company stock valued at $438,814 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LH opened at $179.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $188.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.41. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $98.02 and a 12-month high of $206.74.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $1.79. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 3.16%. Laboratory Corp. of America’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 13.84 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Laboratory Corp. of America from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Laboratory Corp. of America from $209.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Laboratory Corp. of America from $214.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Laboratory Corp. of America from $186.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.44.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

