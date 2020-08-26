State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Stake in Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,767 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Carlisle Companies worth $9,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 2.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 5.1% during the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 7.6% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,343 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 3.9% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 6,372 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CSL shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 6th. Loop Capital raised Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $126.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised Carlisle Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carlisle Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.38.

Shares of CSL stock opened at $128.35 on Wednesday. Carlisle Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.55 and a 12-month high of $169.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $121.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.81.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.26. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 25.33%.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

