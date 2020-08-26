State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $9.45 Million Position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,166 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,722 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.08% of Ceridian HCM worth $9,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CDAY. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 330,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,555,000 after purchasing an additional 13,950 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 169,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ceridian HCM stock opened at $75.02 on Wednesday. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc has a 12-month low of $38.40 and a 12-month high of $87.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 322.74 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.86 and its 200-day moving average is $67.70.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.14. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 1.74% and a net margin of 9.34%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David D. Ossip sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $40,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,059,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,849,713. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 5,217,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.87, for a total value of $437,578,641.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Cowen upped their price target on Ceridian HCM from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Ceridian HCM from $72.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Ceridian HCM from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Ceridian HCM from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Ceridian HCM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.88.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

