Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) Trading 11.2% Higher

Newpark Resources Inc (NYSE:NR)’s share price traded up 11.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.19 and last traded at $2.19. 631,355 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 1,109,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.97.

NR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Newpark Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.50.

Get Newpark Resources alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Newpark Resources had a negative return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $101.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.73 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Newpark Resources Inc will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Newpark Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,225,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 62.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,176,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,304 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Newpark Resources by 105.9% in the second quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,675,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after acquiring an additional 861,461 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Newpark Resources by 103.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,034,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 525,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oslo Asset Management AS increased its position in Newpark Resources by 11,380.8% in the first quarter. Oslo Asset Management AS now owns 525,017 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 520,444 shares during the period. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR)

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems, and Mats and Integrated Services. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling and completion fluids solutions, and technical services to customers in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific regions.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Newpark Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newpark Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.