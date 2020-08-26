Gannett (NYSE:GCI) Stock Price Up 9.7%

Gannett Co Inc (NYSE:GCI)’s share price rose 9.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.76 and last traded at $1.70. Approximately 2,131,859 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 3,805,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.55.

GCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gannett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25. The firm has a market cap of $231.72 million, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.15.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Gannett during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gannett in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gannett in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Gannett during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gannett during the second quarter valued at $28,000. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gannett Company Profile (NYSE:GCI)

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company. The company operates through Publishing and ReachLocal segments. It offers print and digital daily and non-daily publications under the USA TODAY NETWORK brand name in the United States; and Newsquest, which has print and online publications portfolio of approximately 150 news brands and 150 magazines in the United Kingdom.

