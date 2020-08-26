Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Stock Price Up 10.5%

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)’s stock price was up 10.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.06 and last traded at $7.03. Approximately 577,799 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 533,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.36.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.85.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.01. The firm has a market cap of $330.18 million, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 4.07.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.33). Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 18.82%. Analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chatham Lodging Trust news, COO Dennis M. Craven acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.83 per share, for a total transaction of $34,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 90,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $621,140.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought 8,000 shares of company stock worth $53,210 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 370.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 681.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 4,057 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 18.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust during the first quarter valued at $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns interests in 137 hotels totaling 18,783 rooms/suites, comprised of 42 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,283 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in two joint ventures that own 95 hotels with an aggregate of 12,500 rooms/suites.

