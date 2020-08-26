SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Trading 10.4% Higher

Shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) shot up 10.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $33.16 and last traded at $33.13. 534,151 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 649,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on SkyWest from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Sidoti lifted their price target on SkyWest from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine downgraded SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.25.

Get SkyWest alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.67 and a 200-day moving average of $32.86.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $350.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.43 million. SkyWest had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 6.51%. Equities analysts anticipate that SkyWest, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKYW. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in SkyWest by 9.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,143,000 after acquiring an additional 6,888 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SkyWest by 94.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 16,901 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in SkyWest by 165.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 54,346 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 33,866 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in SkyWest by 24.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 42,877 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 8,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the first quarter worth about $1,249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

About SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW)

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.