Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Trading 11.3% Higher

Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA) shot up 11.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.96 and last traded at $2.96. 1,157,432 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 1,711,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.66.

The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.80.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LTRPA. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A during the 2nd quarter worth $12,161,000. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A during the 2nd quarter worth $2,755,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,478,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after acquiring an additional 668,816 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A by 461.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 432,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 355,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A by 119.7% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 584,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 318,400 shares during the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in online travel research and online commerce businesses. Its travel platform provides consumer-generated content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

