Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Trading 9.6% Higher

Shares of Lemonade Inc (NYSE:LMND) traded up 9.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $66.36 and last traded at $66.00. 1,705,033 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 1,872,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.20.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lemonade in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.45.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $29.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.40 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lemonade Inc will post -5.09 EPS for the current year.

About Lemonade (NYSE:LMND)

