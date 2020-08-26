Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE) Stock Price Up 10.2%

Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE) was up 10.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.65 and last traded at $4.52. Approximately 1,980,707 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 3,539,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.10.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Genetic Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th.

Get Genetic Technologies alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.90.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Genetic Technologies stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 17,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.21% of Genetic Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE)

Genetic Technologies Limited, a molecular diagnostics company, provides predictive testing and assessment tools to help physicians manage the women's health in Australia and the United States. The company's lead product is the BREVAGenplus, a clinically validated risk assessment test for non-hereditary breast cancer.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Genetic Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genetic Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.