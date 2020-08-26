Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE) Stock Price Up 10.2%

Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE) was up 10.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.65 and last traded at $4.52. Approximately 1,980,707 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 3,539,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.10.
Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Genetic Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.90.
About Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE)
Genetic Technologies Limited, a molecular diagnostics company, provides predictive testing and assessment tools to help physicians manage the women's health in Australia and the United States. The company's lead product is the BREVAGenplus, a clinically validated risk assessment test for non-hereditary breast cancer.
