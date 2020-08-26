Graf Industrial (NASDAQ:GRAF) Shares Up 9.6%

Shares of Graf Industrial (NASDAQ:GRAF) shot up 9.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.95 and last traded at $19.23. 1,868,395 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 306% from the average session volume of 460,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.54.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.87.
In other news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 3,181,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total transaction of $56,368,241.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Graf Industrial Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRAF)
Graf Industrial Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with industrial companies in diversified industrial manufacturing, technology, distribution, and service businesses in the United States and Canada.
