Graf Industrial (NASDAQ:GRAF) Shares Up 9.6%

Shares of Graf Industrial (NASDAQ:GRAF) shot up 9.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.95 and last traded at $19.23. 1,868,395 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 306% from the average session volume of 460,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.54.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.87.

In other news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 3,181,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total transaction of $56,368,241.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graf Industrial during the second quarter valued at $3,476,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Graf Industrial by 182.4% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 32,100 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Graf Industrial during the second quarter worth approximately $473,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Graf Industrial during the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Graf Industrial by 2,646.0% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 7,938 shares in the last quarter.

Graf Industrial Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRAF)

Graf Industrial Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with industrial companies in diversified industrial manufacturing, technology, distribution, and service businesses in the United States and Canada.

