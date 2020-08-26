Kraton (NYSE:KRA) Trading 9.5% Higher

Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA)’s share price was up 9.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.79 and last traded at $14.73. Approximately 326,959 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 442,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.45.

Several equities analysts have commented on KRA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kraton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Kraton from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Kraton from $4.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Kraton from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.83.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $469.34 million, a PE ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 2.99.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.22. Kraton had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $355.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.70 million. Equities research analysts expect that Kraton Corp will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KRA. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kraton by 1,741.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 855,066 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,776,000 after purchasing an additional 808,633 shares during the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. grew its stake in Kraton by 154.2% in the 1st quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 887,766 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,191,000 after buying an additional 538,497 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Kraton by 1,737.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 370,428 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after buying an additional 350,265 shares in the last quarter. Weber Alan W grew its stake in Kraton by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Weber Alan W now owns 888,887 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,200,000 after buying an additional 286,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Kraton by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,070,423 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,671,000 after buying an additional 172,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Kraton Company Profile (NYSE:KRA)

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene and styrene-isoprene-styrene; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

