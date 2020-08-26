G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Shares Up 10.4%

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) was up 10.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.08 and last traded at $11.08. Approximately 962,185 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 1,263,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.04.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised G-III Apparel Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.08.

The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $532.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99, a PEG ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 2.43.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The textile maker reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $405.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.84 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 3.15%. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIII. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 164.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,526,083 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192,697 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in G-III Apparel Group by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,636,723 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,603,000 after purchasing an additional 311,371 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in G-III Apparel Group by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 869,485 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,555,000 after purchasing an additional 43,059 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 696,489 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,257,000 after purchasing an additional 63,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 638,836 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,490,000 after purchasing an additional 46,494 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

